Gov. Beshear announces 316 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths Sunday

Eight new cases were from children ages 5 and younger.
Coronavirus Kentucky
Coronavirus Kentucky(AP images)
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In news release Saturday, Governor Beshear announced 316 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of cases across the state to 27,079. Eight new cases were from children ages 5 and younger.

Gov. Beshear also announced four new deaths, bringing the death toll to 700.

“Kentucky is in that spot now where if we don’t act, we will look a lot like states in the South that are facing devastating consequences,” said Gov. Beshear. “Thankfully today’s numbers are lower than what we’ve seen recently, but we know less testing comes in on Sundays.”

The deaths reported Sunday include a 70-year-old woman from Harlan County; a 37-year-old man and an 87-year-old woman from Jefferson County; and a 76-year-old man from Ohio County.

“Last week was a difficult one in the United States and in Kentucky,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “Nationally, cases surpassed 4.1 million, and in our commonwealth, over 27,000 cases have now been reported. It seems like an eternity since we reported Kentucky’s first positive COVID-19 patient on March 6. Every day is important and the upcoming week will determine which additional measures will be needed to blunt the increase of COVID-19 in our commonwealth. Please avoid crowds, socially distance at least six feet and wear a face covering when in public. Together, Team Kentucky can beat COVID-19.”

Sunday's numbers
Sunday's numbers(WYMT)

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

