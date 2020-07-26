Dr. Deborah Birx speaks with Gov. Beshear, local health officials in Frankfort
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Dr. Deborah Birx, with the White House Coronavirus Task Force, spoke with reporters in Frankfort after meeting with Governor Andy Beshear and other health leaders in Kentucky about COVID-19 conditions in the state.
Dr. Birx spoke on the importance of wearing masks and strictly observing social distancing protocols in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
