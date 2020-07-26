Advertisement

City of Hazard announces plans to add additional parking along Main Street

City officials hope to bring a more lively environment to the downtown area by expanding parking.
Parking in downtown Hazard has been an issue for the city for quite some time.
Parking in downtown Hazard has been an issue for the city for quite some time.
By Cory Sanning
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Parking issues in downtown Hazard may be a thing of the past soon.

City officials announced plans to re-stripe diagonal parking sections along Main Street to make way for a lively environment while keeping everyone safe. Currently, the intention is to begin at the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, providing additional spaces down to First Baptist Church.

Hazard mayor Happy Mobelini says that parking has been an issue on the minds of the city for some time and he’s looking forward to getting back to how it used to be.

“We’ve tried to figure out a way to bring more life back to Main Street,” Mobelini said. “What we’re going back to is the way it used to be.”

Mayor Mobelini also says that he hopes to have the project completely finished within the next two weeks, with operations beginning this week.

