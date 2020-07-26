City of Hazard announces plans to add additional parking along Main Street

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Parking issues in downtown Hazard may be a thing of the past soon.

City officials announced plans to re-stripe diagonal parking sections along Main Street to make way for a lively environment while keeping everyone safe. Currently, the intention is to begin at the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, providing additional spaces down to First Baptist Church.

Hazard mayor Happy Mobelini says that parking has been an issue on the minds of the city for some time and he’s looking forward to getting back to how it used to be.

“We’ve tried to figure out a way to bring more life back to Main Street,” Mobelini said. “What we’re going back to is the way it used to be.”

Mayor Mobelini also says that he hopes to have the project completely finished within the next two weeks, with operations beginning this week.

