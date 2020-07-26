Another hot day, scattered showers this afternoon

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is going to be another hot and sunny day in the mountains.

Today and Tonight

This morning there will be a little bit of patchy fog, but once that lifts we will be seeing clear and beautiful conditions the rest of the morning. A few scattered showers will lightly pop-up this afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 80s near 90; however, it will feel even hotter. Heat index values are expected to rise into the mid-90s during the heat of the day. Make sure you follow heat safety precautions including staying hydrated, taking breaks inside, and wearing lighter colored clothing.

Tonight we may see a lingering shower or two early, but we will stay on the drier side overnight. We will see mostly clear skies, and a little fog begins to build late. Lows will drop to around 70 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Rain chances increase for the new week. Scattered chances for showers and storms start the week off on Monday. We will see mostly cloudy skies, so overall the day will be a bit more on the gloomy side. Highs will be in the upper 80s once again.

Tuesday, a system will move through the area and it could end up being a pretty soggy day. Highs will be lucky to get into the mid-80s with the rain and cloud cover.

Sunshine and daily rain chances return quickly by mid-week. Temperatures look to stay in the mid-80s through the end of the week, as well.

