Advertisement

Another hot day, scattered showers this afternoon

Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling(WYMT)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is going to be another hot and sunny day in the mountains.

Today and Tonight

This morning there will be a little bit of patchy fog, but once that lifts we will be seeing clear and beautiful conditions the rest of the morning. A few scattered showers will lightly pop-up this afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 80s near 90; however, it will feel even hotter. Heat index values are expected to rise into the mid-90s during the heat of the day. Make sure you follow heat safety precautions including staying hydrated, taking breaks inside, and wearing lighter colored clothing.

Tonight we may see a lingering shower or two early, but we will stay on the drier side overnight. We will see mostly clear skies, and a little fog begins to build late. Lows will drop to around 70 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Rain chances increase for the new week. Scattered chances for showers and storms start the week off on Monday. We will see mostly cloudy skies, so overall the day will be a bit more on the gloomy side. Highs will be in the upper 80s once again.

Tuesday, a system will move through the area and it could end up being a pretty soggy day. Highs will be lucky to get into the mid-80s with the rain and cloud cover.

Sunshine and daily rain chances return quickly by mid-week. Temperatures look to stay in the mid-80s through the end of the week, as well.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Mostly sunny and warm with a small chance of a storm

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
Things are staying warm in the mountains as high pressure remains in control, but a washed out front will keep a stray storm chance in the picture.

Forecast

Meteorologist Brooke Marshall's 7:30AM Forecast - July 25th, 2020

Updated: 21 hours ago
Saturday morning broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning

Forecast

Meteorologist Brooke Marshall's 7AM Forecast - July 25th, 2020

Updated: 21 hours ago
Saturday morning broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning

Forecast

Hot and sunny day with afternoon showers

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:40 AM EDT
|
By Brooke Marshall
Once that lifts we will be seeing clear and beautiful conditions the rest of the morning.

Latest News

Weather

Brandon Robinson's 11 p.m. Forecast-July 24th, 2020

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 12:44 AM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Forecast

Weekend Forecast: Sunny and mainly dry

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:40 PM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
A few scattered showers and storms are possible this evening, but otherwise, we’re looking at a fairly nice weekend ahead.

Weather

Brandon Robinson's 6:00 p.m. Forecast - July 24, 2020

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Weather

Brandon Robinson's 5:30 p.m. Forecast - July 24, 2020

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Forecast

Clearing out today, hot and sunny weekend ahead

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:35 PM EDT
|
By Paige Noel
We’ll see a few clouds stick around today, but we will start to clear out and warm up heading into the weekend!

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - July 23, 2020

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11