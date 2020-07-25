Advertisement

“Shop with a Cop” helps children in need prepare for school year

Around thirty-five children in need were selected. They shopped through the aisles with a current or retired officer.
Around thirty-five children in need were selected. They shopped through the aisles with a current or retired officer.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Back to school shopping is busy any year. Even now during the uncertainty of COVID-19, students still need new tools for learning. Officers from the Lexington Police Department stepped in to help children whose families are unable to afford school supplies.

Back to school shopping, a time when many students are excited to grab supplies off the shelves. But it all adds up to a price not everyone can afford, especially during a year where the school year is uncertain due to the ongoing pandemic.

"I can't imagine as a parent, you know, you want to make your kids happy, you want to do anything you can for them," says Shop with a Cop chairperson Kristyn Klingshrin.

Shop with a Cop was an event where students were given a backpack filled with supplies and a gift card to the Meijer on Meijer Way.

"Stuff that you know is a necessity and that they are going to need to be successful in the coming school year," Klingshrin says.

Around thirty-five children in need were selected. They shopped through the aisles with a current or retired officer.

"There's a lot of pressure at school, there's a lot of pressure to you know fit in, you want to be like your friends, and it's a lot of pressure for parents too because obviously they want to give their kids the tennis shoes they want and all that stuff," Klingshrin says.

Helping prepare the next generation for success... one purchase at a time.

Shop with a Cop has hosted its Christmas-time program for decades. This year they were able to start the back to school event due to a generous donation from Kentucky Supply and Demand.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Additional COVID-19-related death confirmed in Harlan County

Updated: 1 hour ago
Another death due to COVID-19 has been confirmed in Harlan County.

News

Several taken to hospital after shots reported near Baxter Square Park in Louisville

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Multiple victims were taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon following shootings reported near Baxter Square Park.

News

Armed militia to demonstrate in Louisville in support of Breonna Taylor protests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police in Louisville have closed streets and set up barriers ahead of protests expected in the city today.

Regional

Manchester Music Festival cancelled

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The Manchester Music Festival has been cancelled.

Latest News

Crime

Police looking for help identifying suspects in Social Security Card theft

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The Manchester Police Department is seeking help identifying suspects in the theft of a Social Security Card.

Regional

UPDATE | Body of fisherman found in Tug Fork River

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
Investigators say the man went missing after his boat capsized.

Regional

Manchester police looking for missing foster juvenile

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police in Manchester are looking for help from the public in locating a missing juvenile.

Forecast

Hot and sunny day with afternoon showers

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Once that lifts we will be seeing clear and beautiful conditions the rest of the morning.

State

Gov. Beshear asks churches to pause in-person services for two weeks

Updated: 15 hours ago
Gov. Beshear asks churches to pause in-person services for two weeks

State

Wedding planners say venues are taking safety seriously

Updated: 15 hours ago
Wedding planners say venues are taking safety seriously