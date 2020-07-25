Advertisement

Search underway for missing fisherman in Mingo County

Mingo County deputies say Dennis Gearles, 60, was fishing with two other men Saturday morning when the boat capsized. The two men Gearles was fishing with made it to shore, investigators say Gearles did not.
Mingo County deputies say Dennis Gearles, 60, was fishing with two other men Saturday morning when the boat capsized. The two men Gearles was fishing with made it to shore, investigators say Gearles did not.(WSAZ)
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - First responders are searching for a man in the Tug Fork River in the Thacker area after they say his boat capsized early Saturday morning.

Mingo County deputies say Dennis Gearles, 60, was fishing with two other men Saturday morning when the boat capsized. The two men Gearles was fishing with made it to shore, investigators say Gearles did not.

Gearles was last seen wearing a grey sleeveless shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Mingo County 911.

Kermit, Williamson and Matewan fire departments are at the scene searching for Gearles. No foul play is suspected.

Keep checking WSAZ for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Police looking for help identifying suspects in Social Security Card theft

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The Manchester Police Department is seeking help identifying suspects in the theft of a Social Security Card.

Regional

Manchester police looking for missing foster juvenile

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police in Manchester are looking for help from the public in locating a missing juvenile.

Forecast

Hot and sunny day with afternoon showers

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Once that lifts we will be seeing clear and beautiful conditions the rest of the morning.

State

Gov. Beshear asks churches to pause in-person services for two weeks

Updated: 12 hours ago
Gov. Beshear asks churches to pause in-person services for two weeks

Latest News

State

Wedding planners say venues are taking safety seriously

Updated: 12 hours ago
Wedding planners say venues are taking safety seriously

News

London hospital preparing for more COVID patients 11 p.m.

Updated: 13 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

State

Gov. Beshear announces 797 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths Friday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Local health departments report 66 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Local health departments across the mountains reported new COVID-19 cases Friday.

News

Police: One man dead after brother runs him over with ATV during altercation

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Kentucky State Police got a call that a man was unconscious on Chavies-Dunraven Road Wednesday evening.

News

Laurel County hospital prepares as COVID-19 cases surpass 300 in county

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Saint Joseph London President John Yanes says the hospital is constantly evaluating their surge plan and what protocols are in place for a pandemic.