Scott Satterfield wants to play Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CBS SPORTS) - Kentucky and Louisville have played a football game every year since 1994 and although the Cardinals hold a 15-11 advantage over that stretch, the Wildcats have won three of the last four.

But with both the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences announcing plans to play a conference-only schedule in 2020, the annual Governor's Cup rivalry game could be in serious jeopardy.

Second-year Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield, for one, hopes the two schools can still make it happen.

“We obviously want to play that football game, there’s no question about it,” Satterfield said during a teleconference Monday. “For our state that we live in here ... a great rivalry game, one we look forward to every single year so we honestly hope we play the game.”

The Cardinals’ current-12 game schedule also includes non-conference matchups with intrastate foes Murray State and Western Kentucky.

“I would love to play the schedule we have on the board. It’s not looking like we’re going to do that,” Satterfield said. “It certainly would not be surprising if we did something like where we’re playing mostly conference games. If our schedule does get tweaked a bit and you play conference games, hopefully we’ll be able to squeeze in another game and play the guys down in Lexington.”

Kentucky and Louisville are tentatively scheduled to close the 2020 regular season Nov. 28 at Cardinal Stadium.

The Wildcats have won the last two meetings by a combined 78 points, handing the Cardinals two of the three biggest defeats since the resumption of the rivalry in 1994.

UK won 56-10 at UofL in 2018 and scored 28 unanswered second-half points, riding Lynn Bowden Jr.‘s 284 rushing yards and four touchdowns to a 45-13 victory at Kroger Field last season. During those two wins, the Wildcats have rushed for 857 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 10 yards per carry.

In Satterfield’s second season, the Cardinals return a total of 15 starters from a team that finished 8-5 with a win over Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl, including quarterback Micale Cunningham, 1,000-yard rusher Javian Hawkins and 1,000-yard receiver Tutu Atwell.

Kentucky, meanwhile, who is ranked No. 21 in Phil Steele’s preseason top 25, returns 16 starters, including quarterback Terry Wilson off a season-ending injury in 2019, three 500-yard rushers in AJ Rose, Kavosiey Smoke, and Chris Rodriguez, and four starters on one of the best offensive lines in college football, who were responsible for setting school records for rushing yards (3,624), rushing touchdowns (36) and yards per carry (6.3), finishing fourth nationally in rushing yards per game (278.8).

Satterfield expects a decision on the 2020 football season to come down from the ACC office by the end of the month.

