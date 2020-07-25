Restoration Ministries holds community clothing and household items giveaway

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Restoration Ministries held its monthly community yard sale Saturday. Unlike most yard sales, this one provided all items, such as shirts, shoes and coats, for free.

“We want to develop servant leadership among our staff and among our congregation, so everything that we do is focused on our local area being a mission field,” said Brandon Hensley, executive board member and student life pastor at Restoration Ministries.

Operation S.H.A.R.E. started one year ago and is a division of Restoration Ministries. Hensley said Operation Share has grown quickly.

“It again, it’s just an opportunity for us to serve our community and be able to give back,” added Hensley.

The organization served at least 100 families on Saturday. Operation S.H.A.R.E. welcomed anyone in the community.

“If you can change one person in a family, you’re going to change that entire family and then we become a generational impact,” said Hensley.

Restoration Ministries serves free meals three days a week.

“We have probably around 1,500 to 2,000 people that come through our food ministry or our share ministry each week to meet the needs that they have,” added Hensley.

The organization is focused on making people its passion.

“Just bring joy that we can give back to the community because that’s what ministry and servant-hood is giving back to your brother and sister,” said Wes Williamson, Operational Director at Operation S.H.A.R.E.

Restoration Ministries food ministry is available Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11:00 a.m. to noon.

Operation S.H.A.R.E. is available Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m and on Tuesday and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

You can find both ministries at 420 Lily School Road in Laurel County.

