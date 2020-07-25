Advertisement

Police looking for help identifying suspects in Social Security Card theft

(Photo: Manchester Police Department)
(Photo: Manchester Police Department)(Manchester Police Department)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - The Manchester Police Department is looking for help identifying suspects in the theft of an elderly man’s Social Security Card.

Police say the individuals took the card before going on a shopping spree.

If you have any information you are encouraged to call the Manchester Police Department at 606-598-8411 of message them on Facebook.

