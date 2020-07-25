Mostly sunny and warm with a small chance of a storm

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Things are staying warm in the mountains as high pressure remains in control, but a washed out front will keep a stray storm chance in the picture.

Tonight

That stalled out and washed out front is hanging around our southeastern zones and acting as a focus for a few showers and storms this afternoon. A few of those could linger with us into the evening and overnight hours, otherwise we’ll see partly cloudy skies, with the ever-present patchy fog as lows fall into the low 70s.

Sunday and Sunday Night

It will be more of the same as we finish up your weekend, with perhaps a smaller chance of a stray afternoon storm. Otherwise, Sunday afternoon will be another warm and humid affair, with temperatures in the mid 80s, feeling closer to about 90°. Not much of a severe threat with any storms you see, but they will likely have some heavy rain with them. Any storms that are around will likely diminish as the sun goes down, on our way to another stuffy overnight low near 70°.

Extended Forecast

As we start the new work week, we’ll see more of the same with scattered afternoon thunderstorms and humid afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. The data is suggesting the potential for a front to move through as we go later into the week. That will lower our temperatures, but also increase our rain chances as we head towards Thursday and Friday. Timing is still a little fluid with it, so be sure to check in with that WYMT Weather app for the latest forecast updates!

