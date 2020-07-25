Advertisement

Manchester police looking for missing foster juvenile

Police say Samuel Chavez (l,) may have left with the unidentified man on the right.
Police say Samuel Chavez (l,) may have left with the unidentified man on the right.(WKYT/Manchester Police Department)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) – Police in Manchester are looking for help from the public in locating a missing juvenile.

Officers say they were called out to El Dorados restaurant Friday night just before 10 p.m.

When they got there, investigators say they learned Samuel Chavez, a foster child, had possibly left the restaurant with an unknown Hispanic man.

Police say they believe Chavez may be headed to Florence, Kentucky.

Anyone with information on Chavez’s whereabouts is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at (606) 598-8411.

