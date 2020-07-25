Advertisement

Manchester Music Festival cancelled

By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - The Manchester Music Festival will not take place this year, according to a Facebook Post from event organizers.

They say that while they had a blueprint for how to hold the event safely and with public health in mind, matters “completely out of their control” led to the festival’s cancellation. The festival was scheduled for August 27-29.

Organizers did say they plan to “come back stronger than ever” in 2021.

If you wish to read the full statement, you can do so here.

