Local athletes bring home 2020 NTBA National Championship along with COVID-19

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Going on the trip was fun, but Tri-State Assault bringing home some hardware was even better.

“I mean it felt pretty good. Our first couple games it was weird cause none of us really play together, and then we just ended up coming out on top,” Devon “Scooby” Morris said, a member of the team and the Pineville Class of 2022.

Morris, along with Knox Central’s Jevonte Turner and Corbin’s Micah Engle and Gavin Allen, brought home the National Travel Basketball Association Championship in Myrtle Beach. During their trip, the team was led by Turner and Allen, who had two triple-doubles along the way.

However, the title came with a price, as Morris, Hall and Turner all tested positive for COVID-19 and are now in quarantine.

“It sucks being cooped up in a house for 14 days when you could be getting some good work in,” Allen said.

As the athletes recover, they look forward to the possible season ahead, hoping to compete for their high schools during the school year.

“I hope we get to play. I mean at least get to do something, play so many games or something,” Morris said

“What it means to win for your area, and how people before you wore the same thing and you’re tryna carry on that legacy,” Allen said on playing for his hometown Redhounds.

