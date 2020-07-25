KSP ‘Shop with a Trooper’ holds annual ATV ride fundraiser

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Despite COVID-19 leading to low turn outs, Kentucky State Police decided to hold their third annual KSP ‘Shop with a Trooper’ ATV ride.

“Shop with a Trooper’ is a program at KSP Post 13, headed by the local chapter of Kentucky State Police Professional Association.

Events like these are huge fundraising events for KSP to be able to serve Letcher, Breathitt, Leslie and Perry counties.

“Roughly we average 80 kids a year that we take shopping every year to get toys and clothes,” said Michael Caudill, a KSP Trooper.

These fundraisers, also funding KSP Post 13′s food box delivery during Thanksgiving.

“Last year was our biggest year we took 50 meals to all five counties. We take turkeys and all the side fixings to every school in the district that needs it,” said Caudill.

Usually averaging more than 100 side-by-sides for the ATV ride, this year it was only 34.

“Every year it has grown when we do it, except for this year due to the virus. For the circumstances it was a huge turnout for us not being able to do the stuff that we usually do like contests,” said Caudill.

Officials with Kentucky State Police say events like these rely on the good heart’s and generosity’s of our local citizens and businesses as well as fundraisers, ”Like the ride today and our Tim Moore memorial ATV ride for our Trooper Island coming up in September. We do the job we do because we have a heart for people in our region and want to make a difference that improves our way of life here,” said Trooper Jody Sims.

