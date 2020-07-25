Advertisement

How high school football seasons can effect college recruiting

By Tommy Pool
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s a tale of many tales. Each state is eyeing different dates when it comes to high school athletics.

“It is a lot to take in on a day to day basis because it continues to change every hour every day every single week,” said UPIKE Football coach, Al Holland Jr.

In Virginia, the VHSL has announced they will play football in the spring.

”Everybody likes to say we are in the same boat. No, we aren’t in the same boat. We are all in different boats but we are in the same storm,” said UVa-Wise Football coach, Dane Damron.

How will that affect recruiting?

”Nobody really knows,” said Holland Jr.

“I just hate giving somebody the answer I don’t know because sometimes you, I don’t know!” said Damron.

Two problems arise when you move the season back.

“When you go to them in school you’re not allowed to talk to them in person because it is just an evaluation period,” said Damron.

“Where are those signing days going to fall? Are they going to fall in the same time period or are they going to ack them up for us?” said Holland Jr.

While there are questions, there are some advantages for teams.

“If we are allowed to play in the fall, that will allow us to get out and see more games because where we are we could never get to Richmond or Northern Virginia and see a kid play high school football because we could never get back for our game,” said Damron.

Teams may not be able to evaluate kids as much this year but both coaches say the way game film is easily available many opportunities for players won’t be affected.

