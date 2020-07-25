Hot and sunny day with afternoon showers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The weekend is here, and it is looking pretty good.

Today and Tonight

This morning there will be a little bit of patchy fog, but once that lifts we will be seeing clear and beautiful conditions the rest of the morning. While we can not completely rule out rain chances this afternoon, I think they will be fairly isolated. Highs will top out in the upper 80s near 90.

Tonight we may see a lingering shower or two early, but we will stay on the drier side overnight. We will see partly cloudy skies, and a little fog begins to build late. Lows will drop into the upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

Sunday’s forecast is very similar to Saturday. Sunny and comfortable conditions in the morning, and scattered showers looking to lightly pop-up in the afternoon. Temperatures will get into the upper 80s for highs.

Rain chances increase for the new week. Scattered chances for showers and storms start the week off on Monday. We will see a mix of sun and clouds, so, basically a typical summer day. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday, a system will move through the area and it could end up being a pretty soggy day. Highs will be lucky to get into the mid-80s with the rain and cloud cover.

Sunshine and daily afternoon showers return quickly by mid-week. Temperatures look to stay in the mid-80s through the end of the week, as well.

Have a great weekend!

