Gov. Beshear announces 836 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths Saturday

Gov. Beshear provides the latest information on COVID-19 as cases rise in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear provides the latest information on COVID-19 as cases rise in Kentucky.(AP)
By Emily Bennett
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In news release Saturday, Governor Beshear announced 836 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of cases across the state to 26,764. This is the second-highest single-day total of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky. 22 new cases were from children ages 5 and younger.

Gov. Beshear also announced five new deaths, bringing the death toll to 696.

“This is the part that never gets easier and never will,” said Gov. Beshear. “Every day that we do the right thing, we are protecting each other from the worst pain imaginable. My heart is with these families every waking moment.”

The deaths reported Saturday include a 79-year-old man from Casey County; an 80-year-old man from Christian County; two women, ages 68 and 93, from Fayette County; and a 66-year-old man from Ohio County.

As of Saturday, there have been at least 582,521 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 5.41%, the highest rate reported in the last few months* and a sign the disease is spreading more actively in our communities.

“Yesterday, there were more than 74,000 new cases and more than 1,000 deaths reported across the country,” said Gov. Beshear. “We know how to control this virus. We’ve seen states like New York – which had hospitals overflowing with sick patients in March and April – now reporting a positivity rate of 1% or less. If they can do it, we can do it. But we have to work together, stay smart and wear face coverings.”

Kentucky COVID info 7/25
Kentucky COVID info 7/25(WYMT)

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

