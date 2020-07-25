Fourth Annual ‘Fire on the Mountain’ BBQ Competition continues despite COVID-19

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As events continue to become cancelled due to the coronavirus, there is some good news this weekend for those in Knott County. The fourth annual ‘Fire on the Mountain’ BBQ competition with the Kansas City Barbecue Society is still on.

“We are very tickled and pleased to have these people here in these times,” said Chris Amburgey, the Knott County Sportsplex director where the competition was held.

Although continuing despite COVID-19, some big changes had to be made.

“We had to get a proclamation from the governor declaring this a state championship. We were successful in doing that, and the winner of our event gets invited to cook in the world championship,” said Amburgey.

Besides that accommodation, others were made as well for those participating.

“When they bring their box, they have to wear their mask and have their mask on. They have to wear their gloves before they turn it in. They have to sanitize their own box and then we get it put in then we get it took to the judges,” he said.

Although the sanitizing slows the process down, “We want make sure we do it safely,” said Amburgey.

So how does the competition work? There are four different meat categories.

“They turn in chicken, pulled pork, ribs and brisket,” said Amburgey.

Turning submissions in every 30 minutes, where judges taste their creations. The judging in turn looks a little different. Each sitting six feet apart, wearing masks and using hand sanitizer more frequently.

Nonetheless, all involved happy to be here.

“All excited that we did get to go along with this contest, because you know everybody’s tired of the COVID but we still all the same time we have to take safety and precautions. We’ve done a great job and the teams have done a great job of that this year,” he said.

But what makes the best BBQ? WYMT asked a couple of the teams what they thought.

“We put a lot of love into it. I know it sounds corny but you really can taste the difference. We really use some of the best products we can get,” said Joey Lee, from Furlongs Smoke & Seafood from Louisville and Minneapolis.

Others like Bubba Oller from Tennessee say, “To be free outside doing what you love and putting your loves and your rubs and your sauces to make it taste good.”

No matter what the reason, “I just know it taste good,” said Amburgey.

Either way, this time spent outside is more therapeutic for these chefs than you know.

“A way to get out here and just have some fun and we’ve been cooped up with everything going on in the world right now. This is a chance to get out after four, five months and get out and enjoy it. Be around people that you want to be around,” said Amburgey.

