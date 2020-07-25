Additional COVID-19-related death confirmed in Harlan County
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan County Health Department confirmed another death due to COVID-19 in the county.
This brings the death toll in Harlan County to four.
No other information has been released about the victim.
The department also confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19 in Harlan County, which brings its total number of cases to 180.
