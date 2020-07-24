Weekend Forecast: Sunny and mainly dry

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A few scattered showers and storms are possible this evening, but otherwise, we’re looking at a fairly nice weekend ahead.

Tonight

Once the rain chances clear up, skies will alternate between mostly and partly cloudy conditions until later tonight when they will start to clear out. Lows will drop down into the upper 60s for most.

Weekend Forecast

Sunny skies and hot conditions are expected Saturday and Sunday. While we can’t completely rule out rain chances, I think they will be fairly isolated both days. Highs will top out near 90 with lows dropping into the low 70s both nights. Not a bad weekend to have outdoor plans, just make sure you take your heat precautions and stay safe!

Extended Forecast

Scattered chances for showers and storms start the new work week off on Monday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, so, basically a typical summer day. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday, a system will move through the area and it could end up being a pretty soggy day. Highs will be lucky to get into the low 80s with the rain and cloud cover.

Sunshine returns quickly by mid-week and we will start another warming trend.

Have a great weekend!

