WATCH: Take a look at the renovations at the updated Mountain Sports Hall of Fame

WAYLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Over the course of the last couple years, Wayland Mayor Jerry Fultz, along with J.R. and Kayla VanHoose, have taken the responsibility of renovating the Mountain Sports Hall of Fame in Wayland.

“There’s been a lot of improvements and restoration involved with the Wayland High School gym,” Kayla VanHoose said, who acts as the voluntary marketing director. “This front has just recently been poured with concrete and hand rails and everything’s ADA compliant now in the gym, so anybody that feels the need to visit, we’ve got parking and a way for you to get in. Eventually we’re gonna have a ten foot tall statue of King Kelly right here in the front door and seating and a nice big concrete sign. Let’s go in and we’ll see what we’ve done with the memorabilia.”

The place holds a special place for Eastern Kentucky, as it’s home to the first Mr. Basketball, “King” Kelly Coleman.

“It’s a magical place. You think about all the people who’ve played games in here, all the coaches that saw games in here. It’s just great bringing that history alive really,” J.R. VanHoose said, 1996 Mr. Basketball. “This is a place where if these walls could talk, what could they say. The kids get to work out here and they get to look upstairs and see the exhibits and see the history and so they get to experience almost everything at once.”

The building already features portraits from all the boys’ basketball state champions in the Mountains, from the 13th to the 16th region. The hall of fame is working on getting pictures for the 11 girls’ basketball state champions.

In addition, the Mountain Sports Hall of Fame aims to put a special emphasis on Floyd County, the place where it’s located, in addition to all the athletes that have come through the Mountains.

“Wayland is located in Floyd County, so this center section right here, we plan on making this the all Floyd County display, and so you’re gonna have this whole wall of just accomplishments made in this area specifically, but right now we have all kinds of donated memorabilia placed on display on the tables for people that are visiting,” Kayla VanHoose continued.

“You know this just isn’t basketball - you know Mountain sports, cheerleading, volleyball, swimming,” J.R. added. “You know we’ve had so many athletes here from Eastern Kentucky that have done great things in many different sports, and we wanna honor their memories.”

