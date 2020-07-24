Gov. Beshear announces 797 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths Friday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear is giving his Friday COVID-19 update.

At least 25,931 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 691.

7,396 people have recovered from the virus.

574,233 Kentuckians have received tests.

19 of the 797 new cases were kids under the age of 5.

Governor Beshear stressed on the significance of supporting families that have and are currently battling this virus, especially those with children who have been affected, “Let’s remember these families need our help. And because of the surge in cases, we’re probably going to see more families out there in the near future need our help.”

Governor Beshear aimed at encouraging Kentuckians to not lose hope during this pandemic, “so let’s not get tired. Let’s light our houses up green. Let’s ring those bells every single morning at 10 a.m. People need us now more than ever not just to wear a facial covering. Not just to engage in social distancing. Not just to cut their social occasions at their home to 10 not just to cancel your vacation if you’re going to any state that has a 15% positivity rate. But also they need your compassion. And they need your help when they have suffered the worst.”

Ernst & Young Contract to Help with Unemployment Claims Extended

Governor Beshear also announced that he is extending Ernst and Young’s contract to help process unemployment claims. He praised all of the hard work that the firm has helped with over the last month, “When we announced the contract with EY three-and-a-half weeks ago, I said I hoped that we could get through 50,000 claims. As of yesterday, EY had helped with more than 56,000 claims, with two days to go on the current contract. Thus far, EY has met all expectations.”

Kentucky Commercialization Ventures Launched

Gov. Andy Beshear also announced the creation of Kentucky Commercialization Ventures (KCV).

KCV is a new public-private partnership that will help create new courses for university students.

These courses will help develop job-creating tech companies.

Governor Beshear excitedly shared how this will help improve the future of Kentuckians, “by trying to foster the innovation, by trying to support the very best ideas that are out there, we can build a brighter future based on our own intellectual capabilities and intellectual capital. This is a way that we invest to make sure that our future can be based on Kentucky born, Kentucky bred and Kentucky raised companies that can employee a lot of Kentuckians in high end and well paying jobs.”

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

