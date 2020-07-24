South Laurel football coach Donnie Burdine recovering from COVID-19 battle

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Good news came on Friday for South Laurel Head Football Coach Donnie Burdine. The South Laurel high school football Facebook account shared a post from Michelle Burdine, Donnie’s wife, updating her husband’s improved condition.

Get ready boys...Coach will be back soon. xoxo Michelle ❤️🖤🏈 Posted by SLHS Football Family on Friday, July 24, 2020

As stated from Michelle, Donnie Burdine’s state has improved and they hope to have Donnie home soon.

Coach Burdine is heading into his sixth season at the helm for South Laurel.

