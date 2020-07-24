South Laurel football coach Donnie Burdine recovering from COVID-19 battle
Burdine has improved, according to a Facebook post from South Laurel's football account.
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Good news came on Friday for South Laurel Head Football Coach Donnie Burdine. The South Laurel high school football Facebook account shared a post from Michelle Burdine, Donnie’s wife, updating her husband’s improved condition.
As stated from Michelle, Donnie Burdine’s state has improved and they hope to have Donnie home soon.
Coach Burdine is heading into his sixth season at the helm for South Laurel.
