Second suspect caught in Jackson County home invasion

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department arrested the second suspect in a June home invasion.

Jonathan Dillon from Hilham, TN was arrested on unrelated charges in Overton County, TN after a widespread search involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

On June 20, Jackson County Sheriff Marty Hinson and staff responded to a call about a home invasion in the Bloomington Springs area of Jackson County. Two suspects entered a home and held the family inside at gunpoint while they stole property. A citizen in the neighborhood saw the suspects and fired at them as they ran off into the woods. K-9 units were called in from Cookeville Police as well as troopers and a helicopter from Tennessee Highway Patrol. One individual, a juvenile, was found arrested shortly after.

Dillon is charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping. Additional charges are possible from the Jackson County Grand Jury.

