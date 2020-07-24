Advertisement

Sandmann announces $250M lawsuit settled with Washington Post

Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann announced in a tweet Friday he’s settled with the Washington Post in one of eight lawsuits he’s filed against media outlets in connection with an incident at the March for Life in Washington D.C. in 2019.

The Washington Post suit sought $250 million.

The settlement amount was not immediately available.

CNN reportedly agreed to a settlement in a suit in January, though the settlement’s dollar figure also was not disclosed.

Sandmann also initially sued NBC Universal in U.S. District Court in Covington. Then, five additional media outlets were sued back in March: Gannett (which owns USA Today and the Cincinnati Enquirer), ABC, CBS, The New York Times and Rolling Stone.

“All of the future defendants listed above have published or republished statements made by Nathan Phillips and others that Nicholas blocked or otherwise restricted Phillips’ free movement and would not allow Phillips to retreat at the National Mall on January 18, 2019. Nicholas reserves his right to file complaints in this is Court or any other court against any other potential defendant not listed above, subject to the applicable statute of limitations,” reads a report Sandmann’s lawyers filed with U.S. District Court in Covington back in February when they said they intended to file complaints against the five additional media outlets.

PREVIOUS | Covington Catholic students launch new suit against media, others | Diocese of Covington: CovCath students did not instigate incident at Lincoln Memorial

The lawsuits are connected to an incident in Jan. 2019 in Washington, D.C. involving Covington Catholic High School students. Videos of that incident garnered national attention.

The initial video showed the self-identified Sandmann and Nathan Phillips, an indigenous man who was participating in the Indigenous Peoples March.

Sandmann and his classmates were in D.C. for the March For Life.

Other videos later surfaced showing different angles of the incident.

