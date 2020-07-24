Product developed to save children left in hot cars

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman who says she can’t stand the thought of another horror story has helped create a product to protect children.

The Saf-T is designed to alert parents if they accidentally leave a child in a hot car.

The Creator Lori Forest says she went through years of development plans before something came to fruition.

Originally students at Purdue University tried developing the product before students at the University of Louisville took over.

The final project was produced in Dallas after a plan was finalized,

It works by sending a single to a network whenever a child is detected in the back seat after a car has been off more than 60 seconds.

Forest says she read a story about a child being left in a car and that she wanted to never have to read another similar story.

“I can’t handle another reading those kinds of stories where children are left behind in their cars and then found. That... that breaks my heart.” Forest Said.

