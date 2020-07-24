Advertisement

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to breakthrough athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - He’s been coined the “Master of the Mile.” Jim Ryun is an Olympic medalist and former U.S Congressman.

Friday, the Kansas native received the highest civilian honor in Washington; The Presidential Medal of Freedom.

As a junior at Wichita East High School, Ryun became the first athlete to break a 4-minute mile. He ran in three Olympics and took home a silver medal in 1968, but he says he wasn’t always on track for success.

“I was cut from the junior high basketball team; I couldn’t make the junior high track and field team. So, I’d go to bed a night and I’d say, ‘Dear God, life isn’t what I hoped it would be. I know you have a plan for me. By the way, if you could show up in sports, I would appreciate it,” said Ryun. “And, boy did he show up.”

Years later Ryun strode confidently into politics, serving for ten years in Congress representing Kansas’s 2nd district.

Ryun’s accomplishments on the track and on Capitol Hill were celebrated by President Trump at a ceremony inside of the White House, Friday.

“Jim, thank you so much for your unfailing devotion to our country and congratulations on a lifetime of incredible success,” said President Trump.

The Gray Television Washington News Team asked Ryun why he thought he was receiving the award; was it because of his athletic achievements or his political service?

“I can’t give you an exact answer,” said Ryun. “I’m just honored to receive it.”

Humbly, Ryun thanked his former coaches and family for the honor. Those following in his footsteps, like current Congressman Ron Estes of Kansas, say it’s his humility that sets him apart.

“It’s not something he would seek-out or brag about,” said Congressman Estes. “It’s wonderful he’s being recognized.”

During his speech at the event, Ryun reflected about his pivotal moments during his athletic career; the wind in his face, the wings on his feet, and the applause and cheers.

“Don’t be afraid to try and take risks,” he said. “Ask God to help you and be ready for the adventure.”

As he puts it, his secret for speed and success are one and the same.

According to the White House, The Presidential Medal of Freedom is awarded to individuals who have made contributions to the United States, to world peace, or to cultural endeavors.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Gov. Beshear announces 797 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths Friday

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Local health departments report 65 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Local health departments across the mountains reported new COVID-19 cases Friday.

News

Police: One man dead after brother runs him over with ATV during altercation

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Kentucky State Police got a call that a man was unconscious on Chavies-Dunraven Road Wednesday evening.

News

Laurel County hospital prepares as COVID-19 cases surpass 300 in county

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Saint Joseph London President John Yanes says the hospital is constantly evaluating their surge plan and what protocols are in place for a pandemic.

Coronavirus

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.

Latest News

News

Nearly 200 people affected by layoffs at Pike County mine

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Officials with the Kentucky Career Center received notice on Friday that a Pike County mine will soon lay off nearly 200 employees.

Forecast

Weekend Forecast: Sunny and mainly dry

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
A few scattered showers and storms are possible this evening, but otherwise, we’re looking at a fairly nice weekend ahead.

News

Hazard couple sentenced for labor trafficking charges

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Alec Jessie
Jordan Otis, 26, and Tiffany Louis Walsh, 34, were sentenced to federal prison this week.

News

‘It’s a miracle': Former coal miner receives double lung transplant

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Randy Brown spent most of his life as a coal miner, which took a toll on his lungs. But now he has a new set of lungs and a chance to keep making memories.

News

Hit and run suspect arrested in Middlesboro

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alec Jessie
Logan Jeffrey was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of an accident.

National Politics

No need to worry, ‘Paw Patrol’ has not been canceled

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
Nick Jr., the network that runs the popular children’s show, said its cancellation is news to them.