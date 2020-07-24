One man dead, another charged with murder after an altercation in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An altercation left one man dead and another charged with murder in Perry County

Kentucky State Police got a call that a man was unconscious on Chavies-Dunraven Road Wednesday evening.

When deputies arrived they found 52-year-old Douglas Noble of Chavies unconscious and he was transported to Hazard ARH Medical Center. Noble was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

After investigation, troopers determined that Douglas Noble was involved in an altercation with his brother James Noble and was severely injured.

Troopers found James Noble at a home on Highway 451 in the Krypton community. A barricade situation ensured and after several hours, James Noble was arrested and charged with murder.

He is currently at the Kentucky River Regional Jail.

Detective Anthony Trotter with KSP Post 13 is leading this investigation.

