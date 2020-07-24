Advertisement

No evictions allowed: Ky. landlords concerned about getting behind on rent payments

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A federal moratorium on evictions expires Friday, meaning that tenants in units covered by federal assistance programs and those backed by federal mortgage loans can be evicted for not paying.

Kentucky’s moratorium is still in place and that’s causing fears that landlords may not be able to pay their bills.

In March, the executive order came down stopping landlords from evicting tenants who can’t pay their bills in response to the huge increase in unemployment due to COVID-19.

“Initially, I think everyone was a little bit concerned, but they gave us that end date,” said Lexington landlord Alexandra McCoy.

Then, in May, that end date was taken away when the executive order was extended indefinitely.

“I mean, in the beginning, we thought okay we can do this we can get this figured out, it’s just a few months,” McCoy said. But as time kept going on, and then we realized ‘okay there may not be an end in sight,' the money kept piling up, the back rent kept piling up it’s starting to get, well, a little bit more than anybody had expected.”

McCoy says that her tenants are working to make their payments, but she’s heard from other property owners that it isn’t the case everywhere.

“They responded with ‘I do not have to pay rent right now,” McCoy said. “You cannot evict me.’”

That’s true, and not.

The executive order does state that it does not relieve anyone from their obligation to pay rent or pay their mortgage and, as McCoy explains, that money will still come due.

“To get people to understand it I was saying think of the moratorium as a dam. We have blocked off all of these evictions and these people just keep piling up. So, as this dam keeps getting fuller and fuller and the water is overflowing, what’s going to happen when that dam gets taken away, that moratorium gets taken away? All of these people are going to flood out and there’s not going to be any housing for these people who are being displaced,” McCoy said.

That executive order is currently the subject of a lawsuit in Northern Kentucky arguing that it has taken away any judicial way for landlords to receive payment from tenants who are able and refusing to pay rent.

The governor’s office released this statement Friday:

Kentucky’s order prohibiting evictions remains in effect though there are reasonable exceptions within the order. Currently, the Governor’s Office and other parties are engaged in mediation to try to find the appropriate balance that protects those suffering because of the pandemic but does not allow others to game the system.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Gov. Beshear announces 797 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths Friday

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Local health departments report 65 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Local health departments across the mountains reported new COVID-19 cases Friday.

News

Police: One man dead after brother runs him over with ATV during altercation

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Kentucky State Police got a call that a man was unconscious on Chavies-Dunraven Road Wednesday evening.

News

Laurel County hospital prepares as COVID-19 cases surpass 300 in county

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Saint Joseph London President John Yanes says the hospital is constantly evaluating their surge plan and what protocols are in place for a pandemic.

News

Nearly 200 people affected by layoffs at Pike County mine

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Officials with the Kentucky Career Center received notice on Friday that a Pike County mine will soon lay off nearly 200 employees.

Latest News

Forecast

Weekend Forecast: Sunny and mainly dry

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
A few scattered showers and storms are possible this evening, but otherwise, we’re looking at a fairly nice weekend ahead.

News

Hazard couple sentenced for labor trafficking charges

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Alec Jessie
Jordan Otis, 26, and Tiffany Louis Walsh, 34, were sentenced to federal prison this week.

News

‘It’s a miracle': Former coal miner receives double lung transplant

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Randy Brown spent most of his life as a coal miner, which took a toll on his lungs. But now he has a new set of lungs and a chance to keep making memories.

News

Hit and run suspect arrested in Middlesboro

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alec Jessie
Logan Jeffrey was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of an accident.

News

Lung Transplant survivor 6 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Coal City Coffee holds grand opening in Jenkins

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
The coffee shop serves fresh coffee, doughnuts, and pastries.