Advertisement

Nearly 200 people affected by layoffs at Pike County mine

(MGN)
(MGN)(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Career Center received notice on Friday that a Pike County mine will soon lay off nearly 200 employees.

The WARN, or worker adjustment and retraining notification notice, came from CAM Mining LLC.

Officials say the layoffs are part of the Chapter 11 bankruptcy of Rhino Energy, LLC. Rhino is expected to sell the company’s operating assets in the bankruptcy proceedings within approximately 60 days. At that time, all CAM Mining employees will be separated from Rhino Energy. Rhino expects the termination to be permanent but hopes any buyer will re-hire the Rhino employees.

Rhino expects the 194 workers to be affected on or about September 20, 2020 with other separations taking place in the 14 days after.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Gov. Beshear announces 797 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths Friday

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Local health departments report 65 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Local health departments across the mountains reported new COVID-19 cases Friday.

News

Police: One man dead after brother runs him over with ATV during altercation

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Kentucky State Police got a call that a man was unconscious on Chavies-Dunraven Road Wednesday evening.

News

Laurel County hospital prepares as COVID-19 cases surpass 300 in county

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Saint Joseph London President John Yanes says the hospital is constantly evaluating their surge plan and what protocols are in place for a pandemic.

Latest News

Forecast

Weekend Forecast: Sunny and mainly dry

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
A few scattered showers and storms are possible this evening, but otherwise, we’re looking at a fairly nice weekend ahead.

News

Hazard couple sentenced for labor trafficking charges

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Alec Jessie
Jordan Otis, 26, and Tiffany Louis Walsh, 34, were sentenced to federal prison this week.

News

‘It’s a miracle': Former coal miner receives double lung transplant

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Randy Brown spent most of his life as a coal miner, which took a toll on his lungs. But now he has a new set of lungs and a chance to keep making memories.

News

Hit and run suspect arrested in Middlesboro

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alec Jessie
Logan Jeffrey was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of an accident.

News

Lung Transplant survivor 6 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Coal City Coffee holds grand opening in Jenkins

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
The coffee shop serves fresh coffee, doughnuts, and pastries.