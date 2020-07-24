Advertisement

Local health departments report 65 new COVID-19 cases Friday

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Local health departments across the mountains reported new COVID-19 cases Friday.

Officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department reported 18 new cases in their district. They include a 43-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman from Knott County, a 33-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman from Letcher County, a pediatric case under the age of 18, a 29-year-old man, 51-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man from Leslie County, a 36-year-old man from Owsley County, a 49-year-old woman from Wolfe County and two pediatric cases under the age of 18, a 24-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman, a 37-year-old woman, a 40-year-old woman, a 56-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman from Perry County. Officials also reported four recoveries on Friday.

The Pike County Health Department reported 15 new cases bringing the county total to 185. 49 cases are still active, 133 have recovered and three have died. Friday’s cases include two minor-aged women, a 21-year-old man, a 42-year-old man, a 47-year-old man, a 21-year-old man, a 23-year-old man, a 20-year-old man, a 38-year-old man, a minor aged man, a 53-year-old man, a 43-year-old man, a 24-year-old man, an 82-year-old woman and a 38-year-old woman.

Neighboring Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley reported seven new cases of the virus, including one involving a nursing home employee. One of the new cases, a 70-year-old man, is in the hospital. Mosley reported on his Facebook page the employee works at Harlan Health and Rehabilitation. Officials at the facility say that the person worked for a few hours on Thursday before they started to show symptoms. We’re told they were in full personal protective gear the entire time before being sent home. Mosley also announced several cases in Evarts may be due to community spread. Harlan County now has 172 total cases with 75 of those still active.

The Laurel County Health Department also reported seven new cases, bringing their total to 314. The new cases include a two-year-old child, a 44-year-old woman, a 66-year-old man, a 58-year-old woman, a 19-year-old woman, a 50-year-old man and a 20-year-old man.

In Bell County, the health department reported six new cases, bringing their total to 216.

The Whitley County Health Department reported three new cases on Friday. Officials also reported they removed on case from the total because the person lived in another county. They now have 80 total cases.

The Cumberland River District Health Department reported two new cases on Friday, one in Clay County and another probable case in Jackson County.

The Magoffin County Health Department also reported two new cases, bringing their total to 16. The two new cases are at home in quarantine. Officials in Martin County also reported two new cases, both women, who are isolated at home, bringing their overall total number of cases to 24 with 14 still active.

Officials with the Floyd County Health Department reported one new case, bringing their total to 72. 23 of those are still in quarantine.

