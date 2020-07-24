Advertisement

Lexington reports highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 100 new COVID-19 cases Friday morning.

That’s the most cases reported in a single day. The new cases bring the county’s total to 2,711.

MORE: Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

No new deaths were reported. The city’s death toll from the virus remains at 42.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 100 cases, July 23
  • 83 cases, July 9
  • 69 cases, July 15 and July 19
  • 65 cases, July 10
  • 62 cases, July 6
  • 61 cases July 21
  • 58 cases, July 13
  • 56 cases, July 11
  • 53 cases, July 23
  • 46 cases, July 1

According to the health dept., reasons for the steady increase in cases include increased physical interaction in public places, family groupings, work exposures, and clusters in long term care facilities.

They say we have been experiencing a rise in cases in Lexington since mid-May and it shows no sign of slowing.

Health officials say their case investigations are showing people who report going to public businesses while infectious. They say people are also contagious at the start of their illness, including 1-2 days before symptoms begin, meaning it can be spread without any symptoms being shown.

They say people need to stay home if you are sick to avoid spreading COVID-19 to others.

Travel to areas with higher case numbers of COVID-19 has also been identified as a likely source of infection for some Lexington cases.

The state health department has issued an advisory for travelers to Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Nevada, Puerto Rico, South Carolina and Texas, recommending that they self-quarantine for 14 days after last leaving these locations.

Health officials say unless people take action to protect themselves and their loved ones, Lexington will likely continue to have more cases, leading to potential limitations in the capacity of our healthcare delivery system to take care of our sickest patients.

The current official state totals are 25,147 cases and 684 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Second suspect caught in Jackson County home invasion

Updated: 6 minutes ago
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department arrested the second suspect in a June home invasion.

News

One man dead, another charged with murder after an altercation in Perry County

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Kentucky State Police got a call that a man was unconscious on Chavies-Dunraven Road Wednesday evening.

State

Gov. Beshear announces 611 new COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

State

Beshear administration in legal battle with former Bevin staffer over missing documents

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Phil Pendleton
The court battle stems over missing documents from a 2016 investigation started by the Bevin Administration.

Latest News

News

Mountain Parkway westbound indefinitely shut down near Wolfe-Powell county line

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet shut down the westbound lanes of the Mountain Parkway Wednesday due to a sinkhole causing sections of the roadway to develop holes.

News

Perry County man arrested on child porn charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TJ Caudill
Johnny Arnold is accused of talking and exchanging images with a juvenile girl online.

State

New program will help youth transition from foster care

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kentucky officials say a new program will launch this month for young people who are transitioning out of foster care.

Regional

25 people from 5 states arrested on drug charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
The charges involve distribution of cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and a PCP-laced substance.

Regional

Mouths of Tenn. dog and her puppies glued shut while owner was hospitalized

Updated: 3 hours ago
The animal rescue center said the incident happened while the owner was in the hospital.

State

Product developed to save children left in hot cars

Updated: 4 hours ago
A woman who says she can’t stand the thought of another horror story has helped create a product to protect children.