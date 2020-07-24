Laurel County hospital prepares as COVID-19 cases surpass 300 in county

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - As COVID-19 cases climb across Kentucky, Governor Beshear as said hospitalizations in state are increasing.

“It’s an evolving process and I think it’s important for everyone to stay in tune. We don’t have all the answers and we’re discovering more every day,” said Saint Joseph London President John Yanes.

Yanes says Saint Joseph London is constantly evaluating their surge plan and what protocols are in place for a pandemic.

“How many ICU beds do we have, PCU beds, airborne isolation rooms, alternative locations that normally we don’t put patients but in the even we had to if we had a surge and we needed to exceed that immediate bed capacity where else could we put patients,” said Yanes.

At the hospital, they have 16 ICU beds, 22 PCU beds, and 20 airborne isolation rooms.

Each week, officials with the hospital have to give a report on their hospitalizations.

“It’s tracked and reported out as to the infection rate, how many patients are in the hospital, what is our present bed occupancy and bed capacity,” said Yanes.

He tells WYMT, they are seeing a change in their hospitalizations. At the beginning of the pandemic, many of the patients at Saint Joseph London were elderly and more chronically ill. They needed ICU level treatment and were on ventilators.

“Recently this week, most of the patients we did have in house were on med-surg and were not in ICU and they were not on ventilators so we are seeing definitely experiencing that trend as well,” said Yanes.

Yanes is encouraging people to follow the guidelines and wear a mask to be able to see a decline in cases.

“It’s not just wearing a mask it’s wearing it appropriately so that it’s covering your nose it’s covering your mouth and you don’t keep touching your mask and maybe rubbing your eyes,” said Yanes.

He did say at the beginning of the pandemic, people did not come to the hospital for care as they were scared of the virus, but now they are seeing their patient volume return to almost pre-pandemic numbers.

