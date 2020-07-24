Advertisement

Ky. education officials hold town hall to answer questions about new school year

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky education officials tried to answer some questions surrounding the 2020 school year Thursday.

The Kentucky Department of Education held a town hall to go over guidance documents and answer questions ranging from masks in schools, to what counts as an NTI day.

Education officials said that students are expected to wear a mask and social distancing is expected in the school especially when masks can’t be worn like at lunch, for example.

Attendance will still be monitored, but school districts will be tracking and submitting participation to the KDE.

Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said inconveniences like these are necessary to reduce the risk of spread during classes.

“As inconvenient as they are, they are less inconvenient than not having our students attend school and not having the many other benefits that go along with school,” Dr. Stack said.

Department officials that they will continue to release more guidance and add questions that didn’t get answered to their FAQ page on the department’s website.

