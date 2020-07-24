Kentucky creates national partnership to help market tech innovations

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In a news release Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the creation of Kentucky Commercialization Ventures (KCV).

KCV is a new public-private partnership that will help create new courses for university students.

These courses will help develop job-creating tech companies.

KCV unites the Universities of Kentucky and Louisville with the Kentucky Science and Technology Corp. (KSTC) and KY Innovation, the state’s office for entrepreneurial and small business support. The state is set to pay KSTC $755,000 this fiscal year and $200,000 each to UofL and UK’s research foundations over the next two fiscal years.

KCV’s team of experts will work with pioneers at Kentucky’s graduate schools to provide resources to develop marketable products, services, and businesses from research findings and intellectual property.

“We all want to grow Kentucky’s tech sector and create the high-paying, knowledge-based jobs that follow. A big part of doing so is turning Kentucky’s own academic research and development capabilities into commercially viable products and startups,” the Governor said. “By partnering to create Kentucky Commercialization Ventures, we will provide the infrastructure to commercialize our own best ideas, build the commonwealth’s tech industry and distinguish Kentucky as a national model in innovation.”

“This collaboration will be pivotal in building Kentucky’s future economy,” said David Brock, operations director for KY Innovation within the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development. “KCV provides the tools and expertise to launch tech startups and grow new jobs. Success here will lead to future attraction of researchers, innovators, students and research dollars.”

The partnership will be led by an executive director to be named at a later date and will be based at KSTC in Lexington. The partnership will also include two program managers located at UK and UofL working directly with inventors at statewide institutions.

