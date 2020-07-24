Hit and run suspect arrested in Middlesboro

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - A suspect in a hit and run is behind bars in Middlesboro.

Bell County Dispatch received a call Friday afternoon about a crash involving a motorcycle and car with serious injuries on Highway 3486.

When deputies reached the scene, they found the motorcycle driver Dewayne Smith laying on the ground with serious injuries.

A witness informed deputies that the individual that hit Smith had left the scene.

Deputies determined the suspect they were looking for was Logan Jeffrey, 28, of Middlesboro.

Middlesboro Police located Jeffrey’s car at Bella Gardens Apartments and found him at his mother’s home on Old Pineville Pike.

Jeffrey was taken to the Bell County Detention Center. He was charged with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, driving without a license and leaving the scene of an accident.

Smith was flown to UT Hospital for treatment. We do not know his condition.

