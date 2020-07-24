Advertisement

Hazard couple sentenced for labor trafficking charges

By Alec Jessie
Jul. 24, 2020
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One couple from Perry County now know how much time they will spend in prison.

Jordan Otis, 26, and Tiffany Walsh, 34, were sentenced in federal court this week.

Otis was sentenced to 360 months and Walsh was sentenced to 108 in federal prison on labor trafficking charges.

Otis had previously entered a guilty plea to using force and threats of force to obtain labor and services, and Walsh had previously pleaded guilty to benefiting financially from labor trafficking.

Federal law states Otis and Walsh must serve 85 percent of their prison sentences before the possibility for parole. Even after their release, the pair will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for three years.

