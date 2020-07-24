Former Rockcastle County Deputy Jailer convicted of civil rights violations

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A federal jury in London convicted a former Deputy Jailer at the Rockcastle County Detention Center on Thursday for violating the civil rights of an inmate in custody.

25-year-old Derek Steven Clark was convicted on two counts of injuring, oppressing, threatening, and intimidating a victim, and one count of making a false entry in a record or document intending to impede or influence a federal investigation.

According to testimony at the trial, Clark and others placed the inmate into a restraint chair. He then aided and ordered the assault of the inmate by someone else, resulting in injuries. Clark then falsely wrote in an official incident report that once the inmate was in the restraint chair he began spitting at deputy jailers, causing two other inmates to intervene. The false report indicated that one of the other inmates instinctively slapped the restrained inmate, causing his lip to bleed, then causing the inmate to punch the restrained inmate.

Evidence in the trial established that when Clark and the others placed the inmate in the restraint chair, he did not become physically combative or spit at deputies before being punched by another inmate.

Clark was indicted in December 2019 and will appear for sentencing in November. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison for the first two counts, and a maximum of 20 years for the third count. The court must also consider sentencing guidelines and applicable federal statutes.

