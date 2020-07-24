Advertisement

Coronavirus pandemic disrupts immunizations efforts worldwide

Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted immunization efforts worldwide, according to a new report from the world’s top health organizations.

The World Health Organization and UNICEF issued a warning stating a disruption of immunization efforts could reverse progress made against some serious illnesses.

While immunization coverage for some vaccines stalled before the coronavirus hit, a recent joint report from the WHO and UNICEF shows nearly 20 million children are under vaccinated. Almost half of them live in the Africa region.

“Vaccines are one of the most powerful tools in the history of public health, and more children are now being immunized than ever before,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “But the pandemic has put those gains at risk.”

The report says for the first time in 28 years, the world could see a reduction in coverage for the vaccine protecting against diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis, also known as whooping cough.

At least 30 measles and rubella campaigns were also canceled or at risk of being canceled. This could likely result in intensified outbreaks.

“The avoidable suffering and death caused by children missing out on routine immunizations could be far greater than COVID-19 itself,” Tedros said.

Tedros says vaccines can be delivered safely even during the pandemic, and he called for countries to ensure that happens.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Gov. Beshear announces 797 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths Friday

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Local health departments report 65 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Local health departments across the mountains reported new COVID-19 cases Friday.

News

Police: One man dead after brother runs him over with ATV during altercation

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Kentucky State Police got a call that a man was unconscious on Chavies-Dunraven Road Wednesday evening.

News

Laurel County hospital prepares as COVID-19 cases surpass 300 in county

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Saint Joseph London President John Yanes says the hospital is constantly evaluating their surge plan and what protocols are in place for a pandemic.

Coronavirus

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.

Latest News

News

Nearly 200 people affected by layoffs at Pike County mine

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Officials with the Kentucky Career Center received notice on Friday that a Pike County mine will soon lay off nearly 200 employees.

Forecast

Weekend Forecast: Sunny and mainly dry

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
A few scattered showers and storms are possible this evening, but otherwise, we’re looking at a fairly nice weekend ahead.

News

Hazard couple sentenced for labor trafficking charges

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Alec Jessie
Jordan Otis, 26, and Tiffany Louis Walsh, 34, were sentenced to federal prison this week.

News

‘It’s a miracle': Former coal miner receives double lung transplant

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Randy Brown spent most of his life as a coal miner, which took a toll on his lungs. But now he has a new set of lungs and a chance to keep making memories.

News

Hit and run suspect arrested in Middlesboro

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Alec Jessie
Logan Jeffrey was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of an accident.

National Politics

No need to worry, ‘Paw Patrol’ has not been canceled

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Nick Jr., the network that runs the popular children’s show, said its cancellation is news to them.