Clearing out today, hot and sunny weekend ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ll see a few clouds stick around today, but we will start to clear out and warm up heading into the weekend! Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s today with some clouds and fog early this morning. We’ll start to clear out later this afternoon. A stray shower or storm is possible this afternoon, but most of us should stay on the dry side.

The Weekend

Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s this weekend with mostly sunny skies both days!

It’ll be hot and humid out there, so make sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade. A stray shower or two cannot be ruled out in the heat of the day. Overall, it’ll be a nice weekend so get out and enjoy it!

Extended Forecast

We’ll continue to see sunshine to start out the new workweek with the chance for a few stray storms. Highs remain near 90 Monday with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Daily rain chances continue throughout the week with highs dropping into the low to mid-80s by the end of the week. It looks like we could be tracking cooler air to move into the mountains! Stay tuned.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.