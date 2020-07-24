Clay County Sheriff’s Office searching for robbery suspect

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County Sheriff’s are asking for the public’s help to find a man suspected of robbing a local store.

Officers are searching for Robert Brendon Gray. He is a suspect in the July 15 robbery of Alvin’s on South Highway 421 and has an active warrant out for his arrest.

Those with knowledge of his whereabouts are asked to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 598-3471 or Clay County Dispatch after hours at (606) 598-8411.

