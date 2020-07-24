Advertisement

Beshear: Testing provided to state university students before return not likely

Students come from within the Bluegrass and outside to attend Kentucky public universities -- creating concerns on the spread of COVID-19.
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -- Students come from within the Bluegrass and outside to attend Kentucky public universities -- creating concerns on the spread of COVID-19.

It won't be hard to recognize changes when students return in required masks, closed social areas, and even a shorter semester.

The University of Kentucky is requiring students attending in-person classes to test for COVID-19 before coming on campus. Other Universities like Morehead State and EKU are asking students to be tested.

On Thursday WKYT asked the governor if testing should be required at all public universities before a student would return. He answered saying it’s not likely and universities would not be able to logistically assist.

"I don't think each of our universities right now in what I am seeing, will be able to test every single student that shows up," said Beshear.

Universities inhabit communities -- many of which see low population numbers when students are gone.

In Morehead, Rowan County Judge Executive Harry Clark says the university has created guidelines that he and other leaders feel confident in. He says while testing is not mandatory for a student to return, it's definitely preferred.

"There's no way we could expect every student to have a COVID test before we start school," said Clark. "I don't think that is realistic. Even if it was affordable some people still wouldn't do it but I think what we can ask them to do is if at all possible have a COVID test before coming to Rowan County and Morehead."

The Governor says he hopes universities can work towards policies that create a culture of safety including social distancing and not cramming too many students inside dorms. He also tells WKYT he is hopeful universities will be able to study trends in positive cases by testing the faculty and see where the spread is on campus.

Many universities, including Morehead State, have set up guidelines for if and how to handle a student when a positive test becomes a reality.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Second suspect caught in Jackson County home invasion

Updated: 6 minutes ago
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department arrested the second suspect in a June home invasion.

News

One man dead, another charged with murder after an altercation in Perry County

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Kentucky State Police got a call that a man was unconscious on Chavies-Dunraven Road Wednesday evening.

State

Gov. Beshear announces 611 new COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

State

Beshear administration in legal battle with former Bevin staffer over missing documents

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Phil Pendleton
The court battle stems over missing documents from a 2016 investigation started by the Bevin Administration.

State

Lexington reports highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 100 new COVID-19 cases Friday morning.

Latest News

News

Mountain Parkway westbound indefinitely shut down near Wolfe-Powell county line

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet shut down the westbound lanes of the Mountain Parkway Wednesday due to a sinkhole causing sections of the roadway to develop holes.

News

Perry County man arrested on child porn charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TJ Caudill
Johnny Arnold is accused of talking and exchanging images with a juvenile girl online.

State

New program will help youth transition from foster care

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kentucky officials say a new program will launch this month for young people who are transitioning out of foster care.

Regional

25 people from 5 states arrested on drug charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
The charges involve distribution of cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and a PCP-laced substance.

Regional

Mouths of Tenn. dog and her puppies glued shut while owner was hospitalized

Updated: 3 hours ago
The animal rescue center said the incident happened while the owner was in the hospital.

State

Product developed to save children left in hot cars

Updated: 4 hours ago
A woman who says she can’t stand the thought of another horror story has helped create a product to protect children.