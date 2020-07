25 people from 5 states arrested on drug charges

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - More than two dozen people from West Virginia and four other states have been arrested on drug charges.

U.S. Attorney Bill Powell says most of the suspects live in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle. Other suspects were from Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Virginia.

The charges involve distribution of cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and a PCP-laced substance.

Prosecutors are seeking the forfeiture of multiple firearms, ammunition, cell phones, more than $130,000 in cash and other items.

The U.S. Marshal Service and the West Virginia Air National Guard assisted with the arrests.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)