Advertisement

Who is exempt from wearing a face mask?

(CNN, KGO)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Face mask exemptions have made the rounds since Kentucky’s mandatory mask order went into effect, but experts say very few people, if any, qualify.

A family nurse practitioner with Norton Prompt Care at Walgreens, Lynette Sullivan told WAVE 3 News it’s rare to find a person with a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask safely.

“Really, under most circumstances there are masks that are available for everyone,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said the only legitimate exceptions would be for someone who has severe PTSD from a specific incident where their mouths were covered, or someone who has great difficulty breathing because of a medical condition. However, she mentioned there are still options for people with asthma and chronic lung disease.

“Research has shown that people with chronic lung disease, even wearing masks, their oxygen levels don’t drop, their carbon dioxide levels don’t drop, so it’s still very safe for those patients to wear masks in public,” Sullivan said.

According to the CDC, masks are proven to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Sullivan said it’s just a matter of finding the right style and material that’s comfortable for the person wearing it.

“There are so many different options for masks, different styles, different fabrics, different materials, that should make it easy for anyone who is going out in public to find a mask that’s appropriate for them to wear,” Sullivan said.

Doctors said those with chronic illnesses are safer wearing a mask than they would be if they became sick with the virus.

Sullivan recommends those who still have trouble wearing a mask because of a medical condition should stay home.

The CDC recommends that the public wear cloth masks or face coverings when social distancing is not possible to slow the spread of the virus. If cloth masks aren’t comfortable, the FDA lists other options here.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Coal operator Rhino Resource Partners files for bankruptcy protection

Updated: 56 minutes ago
In court documents, company officials state they have around 547 employees at coal operations in several states, including Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia.

State

Trial date finally set for Christmas Eve crash that killed LMPD detective in 2018

Updated: 1 hour ago
Rodger Burdette faces several charges, including murder and DUI, for the deadly crash on Interstate 64 near downtown Louisville in 2018.

Forecast

Cooler temperatures, strong storms possible today

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Wednesday’s forecast did pan out as planned, but as the cold front makes its trek through the mountains today, the rain chances should pick up.

Regional

Dolly Parton-themed bar debuts in Nashville

Updated: 4 hours ago
A 1980s Dolly Parton-themed bar has opened in Nashville on top of a hotel.

Latest News

News

Perry County receives Aetna Foundation grant for food security, healthy eating

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Local call center hires 700 during COVID-19 pandemic, looking to hire 600 more 11 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

State

Teachers remain concerned about reentering classrooms

Updated: 5 hours ago
School employees in Kentucky are a little more than a month away from re-opening their doors to students -- but teachers are bracing for the changes and nerves.

Regional

Mingo County Schools curriculum approved; parents weigh in

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
Parents discuss county's decision on schools for the fall during COVID-19.

State

Lexington doctor encourages wellness check-ups for kids as those numbers decrease during the pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
Dr. Steltenkamp said data is showing that nationally, regionally, and in her own practice that well-child visits and immunization numbers are significantly down this year.

Regional

Mingo County Schools curriculum approved; parents weigh in

Updated: 6 hours ago
WSAZ at 6 p.m.