Who is exempt from wearing a face mask?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Face mask exemptions have made the rounds since Kentucky’s mandatory mask order went into effect, but experts say very few people, if any, qualify.

A family nurse practitioner with Norton Prompt Care at Walgreens, Lynette Sullivan told WAVE 3 News it’s rare to find a person with a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask safely.

“Really, under most circumstances there are masks that are available for everyone,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said the only legitimate exceptions would be for someone who has severe PTSD from a specific incident where their mouths were covered, or someone who has great difficulty breathing because of a medical condition. However, she mentioned there are still options for people with asthma and chronic lung disease.

“Research has shown that people with chronic lung disease, even wearing masks, their oxygen levels don’t drop, their carbon dioxide levels don’t drop, so it’s still very safe for those patients to wear masks in public,” Sullivan said.

According to the CDC, masks are proven to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Sullivan said it’s just a matter of finding the right style and material that’s comfortable for the person wearing it.

“There are so many different options for masks, different styles, different fabrics, different materials, that should make it easy for anyone who is going out in public to find a mask that’s appropriate for them to wear,” Sullivan said.

Doctors said those with chronic illnesses are safer wearing a mask than they would be if they became sick with the virus.

Sullivan recommends those who still have trouble wearing a mask because of a medical condition should stay home.

The CDC recommends that the public wear cloth masks or face coverings when social distancing is not possible to slow the spread of the virus. If cloth masks aren’t comfortable, the FDA lists other options here.

