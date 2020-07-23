Gov. Beshear announces 611 new COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths Thursday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Thursday COVID-19 update.

You can watch that live here:

Gov. Andy Beshear - Media Briefing 07.23.2020 Posted by Governor Andy Beshear on Thursday, July 23, 2020

The governor announced 611 new cases and seven new deaths in Kentucky.

At least 25,147 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 684.

7,046 people have recovered from the virus.

565,490 Kentuckians have received tests.

21 of the 611 new cases were kids under the age of 5.

Correct KY COVID numbers 7/23/20 (WYMT)

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.