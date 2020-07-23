Virginia cemetery offering free space to fallen first responders

TAZEWELL, VA (WVLT/WJHL) — A cemetery in Virginia debuted a special program for first responders. CBS affiliate WJHL reports that the Tazewell Cemetery Association came up with the program to help families of first responders who are killed in the line of duty.

The association is led by former Tazewell County Sheriff H.S. Caudill.

Caudill said the board of directors approved the program. It offers free burial space and interment at Maplewood Cemetery in Tazewell County.

“The Tazewell Cemetery Association Board of Directors appreciate the great service these ‘heroes’ provide to the citizens of our county,” said Caudill. “We pray we never have to provide this service but, helping the families of these fallen heroes at a time of need is our way of demonstrating our great appreciation. Thanks to all of those who help keeps us safe.”

WJHL reported that the program is available to the family of any police officer, firefighter or emergency personnel who dies on active duty.

