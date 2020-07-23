VDH: New COVID-19 cases reported in Southwest Virginia Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL/WYMT) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 78,182 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.

The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 81,237.

VDH officials said there have been 1,951 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 103 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Thursday, VDH reported 7,394 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 43 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

In the WYMT coverage area, new cases were reported in every county. One person was admitted to the hospital in Lee County.

Buchanan County – 62 cases / 2 hospitalizations (1 new case)

Dickenson County – 11 cases (1 new case)

Lee County – 58 cases / 3 hospitalizations (6 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Norton – 8 cases / 2 hospitalizations (3 new cases)

Wise County – 61 cases / 13 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (3 new cases)