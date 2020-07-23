Underground paddle boarding allowing people to have fun outdoors while staying safe

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you’re looking for something fun to do this Summer while also staying safe, SUP Kentucky Underground Paddleboarding is all about people having fun while following guidelines.

The local business at the Red River Gorge provides tours through an abandoned limestone mine.

Heather Warman, the owner, says this is one of their most popular tours.

“Our underground tour which is where we are now is our most popular tour. It’s in the red river gorge and you paddle underground with LED lights so it’s a very unique experience,” said Warman.

Warman explains how a tour works from safety to going underground.

“You stand out here with me and get your helmet and get your life jacket and your headlamp. We kind of find out what your experience level is because all of our tours are geared towards beginners. You don’t have to have any experience,” said Warman. “Then we go in and sort of give you the history of the mine. How it got here, what happened, how long it’s been here.”

She says even seeing a few creatures along the way.

“We have a few salamanders. We have some cave crickets. We have some cliff swallows that live in here so we try to educate people on the natural environment that has kind of moved into this man-made mine,” said Warman. " The tour lasts about an hour. We paddle about 1 mile. It’s actually about 5 acres underground.”

They only allow 10 people on a tour so following safety guidelines has not been too difficult.

“For us, the business model didn’t change a lot because we’ve always been a small tour business and we’ve always sanitized our gear in between clients. We have added the mask for when we load and unload people. So anytime that we are within 6 feet of you we do cover our faces,” said Warman. “We have hand sanitizer so when people arrive we asked them to clean their hands before they touch any of the gear. "

Seeing a consistent flow of people they have had to turn some people away and are booking tours a few weeks out.

“People are happy they can bring their kids to do something that’s safe and outside. They are worried about screen time and worried about all the detrimental effects of being shoved in the house all the time so we’ve had a really positive response. That seems to be continuing into August especially with more virtual school announcements.”

