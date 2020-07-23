Trial date finally set for Christmas Eve crash that killed LMPD detective in 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been about 19 months since an LMPD officer was killed while on duty on Christmas Eve.

And the former MSD driver charged in the death of LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht is now set to face trial after next year’s Kentucky Derby.

Attorneys for Rodger Burdette have been negotiating a plea deal with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, but so far have not been able to reach an agreement.

Wednesday, a judge set a trial date for next May.

Burdette faces several charges, including murder and DUI, for the deadly crash on Interstate 64 near downtown Louisville in 2018.

Prosecutors argue he was intoxicated on prescription pills when he got behind the wheel of the MSD truck.

