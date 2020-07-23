Three-star Nashville cornerback Adrian Huey commits to Kentucky.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Mark Stoops and Kentucky went into Tennessee and picked up three-star cornerback Adrian Huey out of Nashville.

The three-star corner from Hillsboro High School picked Kentucky over Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi State and South Carolina, among others.

Huey gives Kentucky their 14th commitment in the class of 2021. He is rated as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports and a top 25 recruit in the state of Tennessee. Kentucky’s 2021 class now sits at 40th overall.

